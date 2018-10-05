'Hoodezfield': US subtitles struggled with Jodie Whittaker's Yorkshire accent

The Doctor Who star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Crossing the pond from the British Isles to the US is a famously big task for actors, but it seems getting Americans to understand your accent is the tough part.

Jodie Whittaker appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about her new role as the 13th Doctor Who, but subtitle writers appeared to struggle with her pronunciation of her hometown.

A valiant attempt by the American subtitler.. pic.twitter.com/EiVJOcvV0U — (((Dotski))) (@dotski_w) October 4, 2018

The 36-year-old is from Huddersfield, which was unfortunately transcribed as “Hoodezfield” due to her West Yorkshire accent.

Whittaker’s appearance on the CBS talk show saw her discuss the struggles of keeping her role as the new Doctor a secret, but it was the subtitles that many picked up on this side of the Atlantic.

The Z is a nice touch; bold, but nice. — Claus Vistesen (@ClausVistesen) October 4, 2018

Many of Whittaker’s fellow tykes decided they were quite proud of the moniker.

I am proud to be from #Hoodezfield like Jodie! https://t.co/kk8c1DpNhR — Pc Sally Baines (@WYP_SallyB) October 5, 2018

Proud to be part of @WYFRS– the Fire & Rescue Service that keeps Hoodezfield safe @Drwhojodie https://t.co/x9S1vhnk30 — Dave Walton (@WYFRSDaveWalton) October 5, 2018

We are really proud to police the rail network in Hoodezfield!!!! 😂 @FelixhuddsCat @TPExpressTrains https://t.co/UARWykmh8O — BTP West Yorkshire (@BTPWestYorks) October 5, 2018

Whittaker begins her reign as the Time Lord on Sunday October 7 at 6.45pm on BBC One.

