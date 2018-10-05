People are taking to Twitter to commiserate missing out on Glastonbury tickets

People are taking to Twitter to commiserate missing out on Glastonbury tickets5th Oct 18 | Entertainment News
Not managed to grab Glastonbury Festival tickets this year? You're not alone.
Glastonbury Festival tickets have already started selling, which means that music-lovers across the UK have been scrambling to get a ticket before they all get snapped up.
The first batch, Glastonbury 2019 ticket and coach packages, sold out within half an hour of them hitting the internet on Thursday October 4. General sales will open at 9am on Sunday October 7.
The world-famous music festival is back at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 26-30 after a two-year break, though it is yet to confirm any headliners.
Registration for the festival closed on October 1, so if you didn’t register in time, you will have missed your chance this year … though it looks as if registration hasn’t helped many people who were hoping to buy tickets on Thursday.
Here are the best tweets from those who missed out on tickets, which might make you feel a little better if you’ll be watching Glasto from your sofa too.
1. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…
2. The refresh button on your computer might break.
3. Your office might be jam-packed with people.
4. This person’s priorities…
5. This consolation.
6. Some people are at the end of their tethers.
7. The struggle is real.
8. This person had some success…
9. This sentiment.
10. Lastly, this person forgot to register at all!
Don’t worry, there will be another chance to get hold of tickets as they go on general sale at 9am on Sunday.
Weekend tickets for the festival cost £248, plus a £5 booking fee.
