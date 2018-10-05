Dame Joan Collins remembers sister Jackie on her 81st birthday

5th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Best-selling author Jackie died in 2015.

Global Gift Gala 2017 - London

Dame Joan Collins has paid tribute to her sister Jackie on what would have been her 81st birthday.

Jackie, an international best-selling novelist, died of breast cancer in 2015 aged 77.

Dame Joan, a Hollywood actress known for starring in the US TV series Dynasty, shared a black-and-white picture of the pair together as children.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Today, October 4, was the day that my sister @jackiejcollins was born, and I miss every day. #happybirthday#sister.”

Dame Joan, 85, was born in London and has starred in films such as The Girl In The Red Velvet Swing and Rally Round The Flag, Boys!.

Jackie has sold more than 500 million books around the world and was made an OBE in 2013.

© Press Association 2018

