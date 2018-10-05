Jamie Dornan: It is cool to be mentioned as next James Bond

5th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actor plays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Jamie Dornan interview

Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan said it is “cool” to be one of the actors touted as the next James Bond.

The actor is one of the many big names connected with the revered role for when Daniel Craig steps down.

Dornan, who as well as starring in the Fifty Shades franchise as Christian Grey, won plaudits for his portrayal of a serial killer in the BBC’s psychological thriller The Fall.

He told the Press Association he “doesn’t think” about playing Bond, adding: “You cannot really plan anything in this industry. I never have goals in it, really, I never have parts that I would want to chase or anything, just see what happens.

“But it’s cool to be in those conversations.”

Dornan is starring alongside Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage in My Dinner With Herve, which examines the life of Bond villain Herve Villechaize.

Other names in the hat for taking over from Craig as Bond include Idris Elba, Tom Hiddlestone and Bodyguard star Richard Madden.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS

Search for 'Disappeared' teenager Columba McVeigh 'one of most challenging'
Search for 'Disappeared' teenager Columba McVeigh 'one of most challenging'

Blogger spends YEARS growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails
Blogger spends YEARS growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails

These EIGHT Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in September

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

[PIC] We can't quite believe that this jacket is from PENNEYS

Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing

Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing
THOUSANDS of pregnancy tests recalled for giving WRONG results

THOUSANDS of pregnancy tests recalled for giving WRONG results
Conor Jr. Stole The Show At McGregor's Live Workout

Conor Jr. Stole The Show At McGregor's Live Workout
Conor Jr. Stole The Show At McGregor's Live Workout

These forgotten baby names from 100 years ago are GORGEOUS