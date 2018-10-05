Saturday Night Live handed Bafta Special Award

5th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The award was given at a ceremony in New York.

Bafta film awards

Saturday Night Live has received a Special Award in the annual Bafta honours to commemorate the show’s influence on television comedy.

The show, broadcast on NBC, has served as a launchpad for the careers of Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Will Ferrell among others.

The Special Award, which has previously been given to Downton Abbey, Monty Python and Harry Potter, was presented in New York on Thursday.

Sir Patrick Stewart, who gave the award to the show’s creator Lorne Michaels, said: “It is my absolute pleasure to present this Special Award, celebrating the exceptional achievements of Saturday Night Live.

“A series that has discovered, nurtured and celebrated generations of comedy talent. So many British shows have been inspired by you.”

57th Cannes film Festival
The show helped launch the career of comedians including Eddie Murphy (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Among those congratulating SNL was Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe.

He said: “The cast, writers and crew of Saturday Night Live make it look very easy, but there is an undercurrent of people who mount an entire show from nothing in a week, and that really has an exciting effect when you are watching.”

