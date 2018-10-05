Rita Ora on romance - I'm really fiery

5th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer was talking about her relationship with Calvin Harris.

Two For Joy UK Premiere - London

Rita Ora says she had the “best time” when she dated Calvin Harris.

The singer, 27, and the DJ, 34, had a public fallout following their split in 2014.

But when talk show host Jonathan Ross asked the Anywhere star whether she would pick a Scottish, French or Italian man on a blind date, Ora responded: “I have dated a Scot before and I had the best time ever with him.”

She told the ITV show: “I’m very big about personalities. I’m also a bit about attire and the looks and the whole package.”

Calvin Harris and Rita Ora in 2014 (
Calvin Harris and Rita Ora in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

Ora said of her relationships: “I question everything, doubt everything and accuse everything! I’m Albanian so I’m really fiery… I want to experience everything with that person. I love really hard.”

Ora and Harris were together for around a year and collaborated on the track I Will Never Let You Down.

But after their split, Harris is said to have later stopped Ora performing the song at an awards ceremony.

Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix, Gino D’Acampo, Bear Grylls and Romesh Ranganathan also appear on the chat show.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.50pm on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

