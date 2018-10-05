Channel 4 commissions documentary series on porn

Generation Porn will explore the influence of the modern internet 'epidemic'.

Channel 4 has commissioned a TV series on porn – featuring people who watch it as well as those who star in it.

Generation Porn will explore the impact of the “modern internet epidemic”.

The “bold and timely” three-part documentary series will see how porn affects modern-day attitudes and relationships.

It will also look at the new demands made of porn stars by producers and the people who control the industry.

It will show the “growing impact that free, easy-to-access porn is having on the lives of adults and kids,” with online porn sites creating more internet traffic than Netflix and Twitter combined.

Series director Philippa Robinson said: “Through the characters we meet, the juxtaposition of stories and the key exchanges, Generation Porn will illustrate how the porn industry exploded and the consequences for all of us.”

Channel 4 said it will also look at the online giants dominating the industry.

© Press Association 2018