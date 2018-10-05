Emily Ratajkowski arrested protesting against Brett Kavanaugh nomination

5th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Amy Schumer was also reportedly detained at the rally in Washington DC.

The MET Gala 2018 - New York

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she was arrested while protesting against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in Washington DC.

She shared a photograph of herself in front of the US Capitol brandishing a sign reading “Respect female existence or expect our resistance”.

She wrote on Twitter: “Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.”

Amy Schumer was also at the protest, where she spoke on stage and was also reportedly detained.

Schumer recorded a message for a fan, shared on Twitter, in which she can be heard saying: “Hi Zola, I’m here with your mom, she loves you very much.

“I think we’re going to get arrested and we’re so proud of you.”

Another video shows Schumer being asked by police: “Do you want to be arrested?” and her replying: “Yes.”

Schumer previously wrote on Twitter: “We #BelieveSurvivors and refuse to accept Brett Kavanaugh as our next Supreme Court Justice. Join us in making our voices heard Friday at noon local time. Find or host an event near you: https://www.cancelkavanaugh.com/.”

Last week the Senate Judiciary Committee heard emotional testimony from Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused has Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

He has also been accused by other women and denied all allegations.

The protest in the US capital city took place after senators were given a report by the FBI which investigated the allegations made against Kavanagh and which Republicans have said proves there was no wrongdoing.

The vote to confirm the controversial judge to the lifetime appointment will take place on Saturday.

© Press Association 2018

