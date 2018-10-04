Peaky Blinders cast begin filming series five

Cillian Murphy sits atop a black horse in the first photo from the set of Peaky Blinders, where filming for the fifth series has begun.

His character Tommy Shelby is seen on the programme’s Manchester set wearing his now-iconic newsboy cap against a stormy background.

BBC One boss Charlotte Moore announced in August that Peaky Blinders would move from BBC Two to BBC One after its fourth series attracted an average consolidated audience of 3.3 million viewers.

Murphy, 42, reprises his lead role as mob boss and tortured soul Shelby in the new series of the gangster drama which will return set in Birmingham before the Second World War.

Cillian Murphy appears as Tommy Shelby in the first photo from the set of BBC One’s Peaky Blinders (BBC/PA)

Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips and Natasha O’Keefe also return to the Bafta award-winning series.

Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga sees the Shelbys thrown into difficult times following the financial crash of 1929.

Now the Labour MP for Small Heath in Birmingham, Shelby is approached by a politician with a plan that could change his and his family’s lives.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Steve’s Birmingham saga becomes more fascinating and more relevant with every chapter.

“This one promises to be the best yet. I’m truly grateful to the BBC for their support of such thrilling, immersive and resonant storytelling.”

Creator Knight said: “The story of the Peaky Blinders and of the Shelby family gets woven into the political fabric of Britain and Europe as the 1920s end and the 30s begin.

“Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “Peaky Blinders is a truly iconic BBC drama and I cannot wait for viewers to see what Steven has in store when the cast, led by the mesmerising Cillian Murphy, return for series five in its new home on BBC One.”

The fifth series will be directed by Anthony Byrne, whose previous work includes In Darkness, Butterfly and Ripper Street.

