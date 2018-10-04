Seann Walsh: I knew Strictly jive was out of time immediately

4th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The comedian said he panicked straight away during his performance.

Strictly Come Dancing

Seann Walsh has said he knew his jive on Strictly Come Dancing had gone wrong as soon as he started.

The comedian scored just 15 out of 40 for the routine, which was criticised by the judges for being out of time.

He told Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two that he knew he had made a mistake “immediately”.

He added: “It started and the first thing I did was wrong and you panic immediately and go ‘Oh no, I’m out of time’.

“The only way I can describe it is you know when you open the fridge and everything falls out and you sort of panic and try to catch everything at the same time but there are 20 cherry tomatoes coming at you? That is what it felt like.”

On Saturday, Walsh and his professional partner Katya Jones will perform the paso doble to the Matrix Theme from The Matrix for the show’s movie-themed week but said they are still ironing out some problems.

He said: “We have a laugh but it’s hard, we have only discovered this week that one of my problems is I’m not breathing properly when I’m dancing.”

He added: “I love pretending I’m in a film, that is making it easier I think.

“I just want to be an action hero, if people did my big drops.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.

