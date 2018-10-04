Priyanka Chopra invests in dating app Bumble ahead of expansion in India

The multi-talented star is adding tech investor to her CV.

Priyanka Chopra has shared her excitement at becoming a partner, investor and adviser for dating app Bumble.

The app, which lets women take the first step when making matches, is set to expand into India.

The Indian actress and philanthropist said she is “so excited” to partner with both Bumble and an American software engineering school as an investor.

A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with @bumble and @holbertonschool as an investor. I’m honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good… let’s do this!! pic.twitter.com/xBdC13XE0n — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 4, 2018

She added, in a tweet: “I’m honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good… let’s do this!!”

Chopra, 36, will help Bumble, described by its chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd as a “feminist dating app”, as it launches in India later this year

In a statement from Bumble, Chopra said: “Women want love, they want friendship and they want to find a career, and that’s the uniqueness of what Bumble delivers — a digital community that encompasses all that, while empowering women to take charge of their lives.

“I’ve always believed that investing in women is key to social transformation and economic growth, and in working with Whitney and her team over the past year, I’m inspired by the real, positive change Bumble is creating and I’m proud to have the opportunity to contribute to this movement as a partner.”

Chopra rose to fame as a the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant before going on to star in Indian films.

She is known for starring in US TV series Quantico and Hollywood film Baywatch.

