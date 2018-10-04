Ex-Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton signs up for Dancing On Ice

4th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Her former co-star Ashley Roberts is on rival series Strictly Come Dancing.

Melody Thornton

Former Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton will trade the dance floor for the ice rink in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Thornton is the seventh contestant announced for the programme, which returns to ITV next year.

The American pop star and dancer appeared in a picture on Dancing On Ice’s Instagram account, with the caption: “Bet this Pussycat can’t wait to get her claws into the ice.

“Welcome to the #DancingOnIce family, @melodythornton!”

Thornton, 34, rose to fame in the singing and dancing ensemble along with the likes of Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Roberts, who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer has also appeared in British TV reality shows Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

She joins the likes of former Westlife star Brian McFadden, The Only Way Is Essex regular Gemma Collins and musician and EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood on the line-up.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host Dancing On Ice (Yui Mok/PA)

The other stars already confirmed are cricketer Ryan Sidebottom, Loose Women panellist Saira Khan and former Strictly professional James Jordan.

The 10th series, aired at the beginning of 2018, was won by singer Jake Quickenden and was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, with Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

Dancing On Ice returns in January.

© Press Association 2018

