Fearne Cotton to host interior design show

Fearne Cotton has signed up to host a new interior design makeover show.

Project Interiors will air on BBC2 – the former home of Changing Rooms and Ground Force.

Fledgling designers will be “confronted with a new space to transform”, from a hairdressers’ salon to holiday chalets, in each episode of the show.

Cotton said: “With such a love of interiors, art and design this show couldn’t be any more up my street.

Mary Portas is also involved in the show (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“The designers on the show are so talented, so it’s going to be really creatively inspiring with loads of wow moments.”

The series will be judged by Michelle Ogundehin, former editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration magazine, who will enlist the help of retail consultant and broadcaster Mary Portas, designer Matthew Williamson and jewellery maker Jade Jagger.

After the heyday of makeover shows, when they once attracted 12 million viewers, then controller of BBC2 Jane Root said she was “sick of them”.

Project Interiors – which is the working title – will also air on Netflix after it has been broadcast on the BBC.

© Press Association 2018