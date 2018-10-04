Charlie Sloth to leave BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra

He is known for his Fire In The Booth segment.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend - Hull

Charlie Sloth has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra after 10 years at the stations.

The DJ will present his final The 8th show on November 1 while his last Rap Show will be November 3.

Sloth is known for his popular Fire In The Booth segment, which has attracted appearances from stars including Stormzy, Bugzy Malone and Drake.

After almost 10 years of dedicating my life to BBC radio 1xtra & Radio 1 and achieving everything I set out to I’ve decided the time has come to leave the BBC and seek a new challenge. I want to thank everybody who has listened to me over the years and supported me in everything I have done I love you and the journey continues. I also want to say a huge thank you to the following people for always believing in me and supporting me while at the Bbc. Dellessa James Alex lawless Carlene Morlese Rob little john Julie Shepherd Rebecca frank Joe Harland Rhys Hughes Lim La Richards Janine kempadoo Hermet Chadha Rachal Mcalroy Alex Rata Lucy Hickling And especially Ben cooper for being a great leader and for giving me all the opportunities he has to prove myself I’m forever grateful I hope all my colleagues at 1xtra and radio 1 keep up the amazing work it’s been an incredible place to work and I’m honoured to have done so. I joined the BBC as a boy and I leave as a man. Together we have created some moments that will live forever. Charlie Sloth ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ANNOUNCEMENT ON WHATS NEXT COMING SOON ❤️

Announcing his decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sloth wrote: “After almost 10 years of dedicating my life to BBC radio 1xtra & Radio 1 and achieving everything I set out to I’ve decided the time has come to leave the BBC and seek a new challenge.

“I want to thank everybody who has listened to me over the years and supported me in everything I have done I love you and the journey continues.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to the following people for always believing in me and supporting me while at the Bbc.”

An announcement on his next project will be made “soon”, Sloth added.

Ben Cooper, controller of BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Asian Network, said: “Thank you to Charlie for being an important part of Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s history – for nearly 10 years his passion and energy for his music and his shows has been second to none.”

New presenters for the shows will be announced in the coming weeks, the networks said.

