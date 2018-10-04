Alec Baldwin's wife shares body 'recovery' pictures after giving birth

4th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her fourth child in May.

The 23rd Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles

Alec Baldwin’s wife has shared details of her “recovery” after giving birth four-and-a-half-months ago.

Hilaria Baldwin, a 34-year-old fitness expert, welcomed her fourth child with her actor husband, a son named Romeo Alejandro, in May.

On Wednesday, she shared three photos of her body, one at nine months pregnant, another 12 days after giving birth and one now.

Hilaria, who married Baldwin in 2012 and who is also mother to Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, and two-year-old Leonardo Angel, said she wants to inspire people to lead healthy lifestyles.

Along side the pictures, she wrote on Instagram: “The recovery from baby number 4 continues….I share my journey and posts here because I believe so strongly that smart exercise, good eating, and a calm mind= healthy body.

“And I want you to experience it too because life is so worth living to it’s max…and you are so worth it.”

Hilaria, who is Spanish, previously told how she wanted to “normalise the postpartum figure”  by sharing a selfie the day after giving birth in May.

Baldwin, 60, also has a daughter, 22-year-old Ireland, from his relationship with Kim Basinger.

© Press Association 2018

