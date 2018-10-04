The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to play Harley Quinn

4th Oct 18 | Entertainment News

She will voice the character in an animated series.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2015 - London

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco will voice Harley Quinn in an upcoming animated series.

The news was announced at New York Comic-Con, a pop culture convention, on Wednesday.

Cuoco, who will also be executive producer, shared a trailer on Instagram, which shows Quinn seated in a prison cell with Poison Ivy before Batman makes an appearance.

@thedcuniverse #harleyquinn 💋

Alongside the video, Cuoco wrote: “It’s out! I’m officially joining the @thedcuniverse with the iconic #harleyquinn !

“So excited .. we have been working on this adult series for a while and can’t wait for you to see it next year..it’s edgy, crazy, and seriously funny ! Harley’s back! Thanks , puddin!”

Harley Quinn is set to air on the DC Universe streaming service. The character is often shown as the love interest of Batman’s nemesis, the Joker.

Australian actress Margot Robbie played Quinn in 2016’s live-action film Suicide Squad.

Cuoco, 32, is best known for starring in US sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which will end after 12 seasons next year.

© Press Association 2018

