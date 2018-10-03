'She's here' - Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The actress also has two sons from previous relationships.

Kate Hudson

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has given birth to a baby girl.

The star, 39, posted a message on Instagram saying that her daughter with partner Danny Fujikawa arrived on October 2.

Hudson did not give fans a peek at the infant and only posted the birth date, written in black on a pink background.

“She’s here”, wrote the star, adding some heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

She’s here 💕

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Hudson, who is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, is already a mother to two sons, Ryder Russell, 14, and seven-year-old Bingham Hawn, from previous relationships.

She announced she was pregnant with a baby girl in April.

During a recent interview with chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, Hudson revealed that she and Fujikawa were yet to decide on a name for their child.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit

Pedestrian killed by truck in Dublin
Pedestrian killed by truck in Dublin

Blogger spends years growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails
Blogger spends years growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails

Hurricane Leslie WILL hit Ireland after making SHOCK u-turn

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These EIGHT Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in September

These EIGHT Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders in September

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick
Krispy Kreme CLOSES Blanchardstown drive-thru after FURIOUS resident complaints

Krispy Kreme CLOSES Blanchardstown drive-thru after FURIOUS resident complaints
Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing

Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing
Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing

Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit