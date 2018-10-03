Radio's Mark Radcliffe has 'cancerous tongue and lymph node issues'

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The broadcaster said it has been caught very early.

Sony Radio Academy Awards - London

BBC Radio 2 Folk Show host Mark Radcliffe has said he will be taking some time off for treatment for “cancerous tongue and lymph node issues”.

The broadcaster, 60, made the announcement during his show on Wednesday night.

He told listeners: “Now – here’s a thing – I’m sad to say that I’ve got some cancerous tongue and lymph node issues and so, as I’m sure you’ll understand, I’m going to be disappearing for a while to get that all sorted out.

“It’s all been caught very early and so everything should be fine.”

Radcliffe, also a BBC Radio 6 Music presenter, went on: “All being well I’ll be back in action in the new year – or sooner if I feel well enough – but I will be back, you can depend on it.

“I just can’t say exactly when that will be.

“So you won’t hear from me for a while now and therefore… well… Merry Christmas I guess. Life eh?”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Everyone at Radio 2 and 6 Music wishes Mark well and we look forward to welcoming him back when he’s ready.”

The Folk Show will be presented by Ricky Ross for the next few weeks.

© Press Association 2018

