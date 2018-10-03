Westlife announce they are returning with new music and a tour

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The Irish group had hits with tracks such as Flying Without Wings and Fool Again.

Westlife

Westlife have announced they are getting back together six years after they split.

The Irish group – Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan – will unveil new music and are also heading out on tour.

The foursome confirmed their big news in a video which shows them all walk up and take a seat on stools facing the camera.

“We’ll be seeing you soon,” they announce.

The reunion, which marks the 20th anniversary of the band starting in 1998, does not include former member Brian McFadden, who left in 2004.

McFadden has this week signed up for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Westlife were known for hits such as Flying Without Wings and Fool Again.

Their final album, Gravity, was released in 2010.

© Press Association 2018

