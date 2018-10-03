In Pictures: Johnny English stars strike the red carpet again

In Pictures: Johnny English stars strike the red carpet again3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News
Rowan Atkinson is back as the hapless secret agent in the third spoof spy film.
While talk continues over who the next James Bond will be, it’s another British spy who is making his return to the big screen this week.
Johnny English Strikes Again is released on Friday, with Rowan Atkinson and fellow cast members walking the red carpet ahead of a special screening of the film on Wednesday night.
