In Pictures: Johnny English stars strike the red carpet again

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Rowan Atkinson is back as the hapless secret agent in the third spoof spy film.

Johnny English Strikes Again Screening - London

While talk continues over who the next James Bond will be, it’s another British spy who is making his return to the big screen this week.

Johnny English Strikes Again is released on Friday, with Rowan Atkinson and fellow cast members walking the red carpet ahead of a special screening of the film on Wednesday night.

Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson plays the title character for a third time (Ian West/PA)
Johnny English Strikes Again Screening – London
Olga Kurylenko, who starred in Bond flick Quantum Of Solace, features in the sequel alongside Atkinson (Ian West/PA)
Olly Murs
Olly Murs tried his hand at looking like a spy arriving at the Curzon Mayfair cinema (Ian West/PA)
Murs and Atkinson
Murs’ new single, Moves, features in the film (Ian West/PA)
Johnny English Strikes Again Screening – London
Ben Miller, who played Bough in the first film, arrived at the screening on a motorbike (Ian West/PA)
Johnny English Strikes Again Screening – London
Miller was joined by his wife Jessica Parker on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
David Kerr
Director David Kerr has previously worked on TV comedies including That Mitchell and Webb Look, Fresh Meat and Inside No 9 (Ian West/PA)
Emma Conybeare
Presenter Emma Conybeare enjoying the Johnny English Strikes Again screening (Ian West/PA)
Bill Oddie
Bill Oddie also attended the screening ahead of the film’s release this Friday (Ian West/PA)

