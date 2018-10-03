Dr Ranj not thrown by Strictly wardrobe malfunction

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The doctor's partner Janette Manrara had trouble with her dress during their routine.

Dr Ranj Singh

Strictly’s Dr Ranj Singh has said he was not aware that his partner Janette Manrara had suffered a wardrobe malfunction when they took to the dancefloor at the weekend.

Manrara’s skirt unravelled and appeared to get tangled on her foot during the couple’s salsa.

However, the This Morning doctor said while he knew something had happened he was not certain what it was.

He said on spin-off show It Takes Two: “There is a vague moment where I do a double take and I think, ‘Something has just happened’, but I was like, right I’ve just got to keep going, just got to keep going.”

The contestant also said he thought his professional partner might just have thrown in some extra moves.

Manrara said: “All I was thinking was, ‘Ranj you do you, I’ll do me. I just didn’t want him to get thrown.”

Dr Ranj said the performance had been a “a blast” and that he was now looking forward to taking on the couple’s Aladdin-themed routine for Movie Week.

He said it was “a dream” part for him.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Youre going to see this fab dress from Penneys EVERYWHERE this season

EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death
EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death

Brand new factual series Revolting Ireland airs on Virgin Media One tonight
Brand new factual series Revolting Ireland airs on Virgin Media One tonight

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kym Marsh describes nerves while filming Corrie car chase scenes

Kym Marsh describes nerves while filming Corrie car chase scenes
Blogger spends years growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails

Blogger spends years growing her record-breaking 12cm fingernails
Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick
Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit

Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit
Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit

[PICS] Youre going to see this fab dress from Penneys EVERYWHERE this season