Dr Ranj not thrown by Strictly wardrobe malfunction

The doctor's partner Janette Manrara had trouble with her dress during their routine.

Strictly’s Dr Ranj Singh has said he was not aware that his partner Janette Manrara had suffered a wardrobe malfunction when they took to the dancefloor at the weekend.

Manrara’s skirt unravelled and appeared to get tangled on her foot during the couple’s salsa.

However, the This Morning doctor said while he knew something had happened he was not certain what it was.

He said on spin-off show It Takes Two: “There is a vague moment where I do a double take and I think, ‘Something has just happened’, but I was like, right I’ve just got to keep going, just got to keep going.”

The contestant also said he thought his professional partner might just have thrown in some extra moves.

Manrara said: “All I was thinking was, ‘Ranj you do you, I’ll do me. I just didn’t want him to get thrown.”

Dr Ranj said the performance had been a “a blast” and that he was now looking forward to taking on the couple’s Aladdin-themed routine for Movie Week.

He said it was “a dream” part for him.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

