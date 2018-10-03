Sir Rod Stewart: I'm losing my son to Fortnite!

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The music star said his 12-year-old loves the popular game.

Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has joked that he is losing his son to Fortnite.

The video game has been a huge hit with children across the country and has triggered dance crazes such as Flossing, but some people have criticised it for being addictive.

The music star, 73, said his 12-year-old son is one of the countless youngsters who are into the game.

“I feel like I’m losing him,” he told the Press Association.

“I’m fed up with it, I really am.

“We used to go out and play football a lot and do things together and now he comes in from school and boom!”

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart on the red carpet
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart (PA)

“He’s very respectful, he loves his dad there’s no doubt about that, but I’m missing the time with him,” said the father of eight.

“You go, right, you can do your homework, you can go on there until dinner time which is half past six for them, go back on it for half an hour, then it’s me and you time.

“You go, right, me and you now, and he’s in the game and he goes, ‘No dad, cant quit the game until it’s finished’ and that’s an another hour.

“It causes us great concern, me and Penny (Lancaster).”

Sir Rod was speaking ahead of a signing of his new album Blood Red Roses at HMV on Oxford Street.

His new offering, the star’s 30th studio album, is a 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

© Press Association 2018

