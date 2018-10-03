Tom Hiddleston and Kit Harington to celebrate Harold Pinter at charity gala

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

They will be joined by Kristin Scott Thomas and Sheila Hancock for a special event in his memory.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Tom Hiddleston, Kristin Scott Thomas and Kit Harington will take part in a gala celebrating the life and work of Harold Pinter on what would have been his 88th birthday.

Happy Birthday Harold will also feature Simon Russell Beale, Indira Varma and Sheila Hancock, and will be part of the Pinter At The Pinter season at the theatre bearing the playwright’s name.

The charity event on October 10 will feature a variety of Pinter’s work including extracts from his full-length plays, poems, speeches and sketches, directed by Jamie Lloyd and co-directed by Jonathan Glew.

It will also feature Pinter At The Pinter company members including Lee Evans, David Suchet, Tamsin Greig, John Simm and Russell Tovey, and will raise money for Amnesty International and Chance to Shine, which were two of Pinter’s favoured charities.

Pinter At The Pinter is a season at the theatre featuring all the short plays written by the playwright, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death in 2008.

It boasts a cast that also includes Keith Allen, Jon Culshaw, Danny Dyer, Paapa Essiedu, Martin Freeman and Michael Gambon.

A limited number of public tickets for Happy Birthday Harold at the Harold Pinter Theatre on October 10 are now on sale.

© Press Association 2018

