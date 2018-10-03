Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom joins Dancing On Ice line-up

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The programme returns in January 2019.

Ryan Sidebottom

Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom is the latest celebrity announced for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The former England international is strapping on his skates when the ITV series returns next year.

The show posted a brief clip of Sidebottom on Instagram, captioned: “Prepare to be bowled over…”.

It was followed by a cricket bat and ball emoji.

The bowler, 40, is the sixth contestant announced for the programme.

He joins Brian McFadden, Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood, James Jordan and Saira Khan, and other celebrities are due to be revealed.

After the news was announced, Sidebottom posted a message on Twitter saying he was looking forward to taking to the ice.

“Well it’s Official.. I’m going on @dancingonice,” he tweeted. “Get yer skates on. Excited.”

The 10th series, which aired at the beginning of 2018, was won by singer Jake Quickenden and was hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, with Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

Dancing On Ice returns in January.

© Press Association 2018

