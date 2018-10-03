Major action movie to be filmed on streets of Glasgow

City centre streets will be closed later this month for the filming of scenes understood to include car chases.

A major action movie will be filmed in Glasgow later this month.

It is understood the Universal Pictures production may involve car chases in the city centre.

The name of the film has not yet been released.

Around 200 crew are set to be involved in the production, which will see a number of streets including George Square and St Vincent Street cordoned off.

Brad Pitt on set during the filming of World War Z near George Square in 2011 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow City Council said the production will have a significant positive impact on the area’s economy.

Local residents and businesses have been advised on the logistics.

The council’s Glasgow Film Office has attracted a number of major productions to the city since it was established in 1997.

These include World War Z starring Brad Pitt, Fast & Furious 6, Outlaw King starring Chris Pine, and the recently-released The Wife, starring Glenn Close.

Top television shows Outlander, Shetland and The Cry are also among productions filmed in the city.

In November last year, Benedict Cumberbatch was in Glasgow to shoot scenes for Melrose (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Filming is estimated to have generated around £300 million for the city’s economy.

Glasgow council depute leader David McDonald said: “It is great to see another major film production coming to Glasgow, another example of the confidence the industry has in the city’s ability to host shoots of this size.

“The council’s Glasgow Film Office has been working closely with the production to identify locations and making sure the shoot goes as smoothly as possible, while minimising the impact on the daily life of the city.

“Major productions such as this bring a great boost to the local economy.

“Glasgow loves cinema, and it is good to know that we will see the streets of the city shown all over the world when this film is released.”

