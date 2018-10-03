Chris Evans to reveal Radio 2 replacement and drops big hint about Zoe Ball

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The popular DJ told his listeners the new host would be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Goodwood Revival 2018

Chris Evans has hinted that Zoe Ball will replace him on his Radio 2 breakfast show.

The popular DJ, 52, told listeners the new host would be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Ball, 47, would be the first female host of the Radio 2 breakfast show.

Evans played a trail for a Fatboy Slim documentary on Radio 2, airing on Wednesday night, and said: “This family is taking over, more of that later.”

He told listeners: “Don’t think you’re going to be disappointed.”

Ball was previously married to DJ and record producer Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook.

Evans previously shocked fans by announcing a return to Virgin Radio, “my spiritual home”, almost 20 years after he left the station.

Ball, the first solo female Radio 1 breakfast show host, was favourite to take over the high-profile role on Radio 2.

Her TV jobs include host of BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

She was at the forefront of the “ladette culture” that swept through broadcasting because of her hard-drinking party lifestyle.

Ball recently made a programme for Sport Relief following the loss of her partner, Billy Yates, who was found dead at his home at the age of 40.

Ball hosts a live Saturday afternoon show on Radio 2 and has stepped in for Evans on the breakfast show.

BBC boss Lord Hall recently said the disclosure of Evans’ pay packet, of at least £1.6 million, was one factor behind his decision to quit Radio 2.

© Press Association 2018

