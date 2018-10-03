China 'orders X-Men actress Fan Bingbing to pay massive tax fine'

3rd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The star disappeared from public view amid rumours she was under investigation.

Tax probe rumours

X-Men star Fan Bingbing has been ordered to pay taxes and fines worth nearly £100 million pounds by Chinese authorities, but could escape prosecution, according to media in the country.

A report described unpaid taxes, fines and late fees amounting to nearly 900 million yuan.

The official Xinhua News Agency’s announcement on Wednesday ended months of speculation over the fate of the actress since she disappeared from public view in June amid reports she was being investigated for tax fraud.

The report gave no indication as to Fan’s whereabouts but indicated her agent was being held by police for allegedly obstructing the investigation.

Xinhua cited tax authorities as saying Fan would not be held criminally accountable as long as she paid the fines and taxes on time.

© Press Association 2018

