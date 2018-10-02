Shania Twain treats fans to greatest hits at London show

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Her set at the O2 also included tracks from her latest album Now.

Shania Twain apology

Shania Twain thrilled fans with a string of her greatest hits as her tour arrived in London. 

The Canadian singer, 53, performed favourites including That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman! at The O2.

Twain, whose set also included tracks from her latest album Now, told the crowd the experience was “like a fairytale”.

The country music queen’s concert on Tuesday night was the first of two shows at the London venue. 

Twain performed for almost two hours and sported outfits including her trademark animal print, a sparkly gown slashed to the thigh, a skintight catsuit, and over-the-knee boots. 

Following her London shows, Twain will take her Now tour to other European cities including Munich, Prague and Amsterdam.

