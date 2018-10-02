Scrubs is older than you think... Zach Braff marks show's anniversary

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Has it really been nearly 20 years since the comedy first graced screens?

Zach Braff

Scrubs star Zach Braff has paid tribute to the hit sitcom with a throwback picture, 17 years after the series started.

The medical comedy-drama, which debuted in October 2001, saw Braff play lead character John “JD” Dorian, a lovable yet awkward doctor with a habit for daydreaming.

Braff shared a snap of himself with his former co-stars Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Ken Jenkins, John C McGinley and Judy Reyes, from early on in the show’s history.

View this post on Instagram

17 years ago today, this began.

A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on

He wrote: “17 years ago today, this began.”

The actor also took to Twitter to mark the anniversary of Scrubs with a gif of himself singing Africa by Toto in the bath.

Scrubs ran until 2010 for nine seasons, and was popular across the world, winning a number of industry prizes, including a Peabody Award, and it was nominated for 17 Emmys.

It was a hit among fans and critics alike for its humour, sentimentality and strong characters.

© Press Association 2018

