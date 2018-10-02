Blue star Lee Ryan BLAMES Westlife fans for lack of Strictly votes

Blue star Lee Ryan has joked that he missed out on votes on Strictly Come Dancing because of Westlife fans.

The singer was in the bottom two at the weekend against Susannah Constantine, but was saved from elimination by the judges after he and partner Nadiya Bychkova performed their jive to Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes again.

Ryan and Bychkova had been awarded 26 points from the judges, compared to Constantine’s 12 points, suggesting that he was lacking in votes from viewers.

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly: It Takes Two (BBC grab)

Asked by Zoe Ball on Strictly: It Takes Two why people did not pick up the phone to support him, Ryan said: “Ah mate, bunch of Westlife fans probably.”

Ball asked if there is “still old beef” between the two boybands, to which Ryan said: “Yeah, there’s beef with Westlife.”

Referring to hit songs by Westlife and Blue, he added: “They’re like, Flying Without Wings… yeah, All Rise.”

Ryan, who has also starred in EastEnders, said that he found it “tough” to face elimination.

He said: “No-one wants to be in the bottom two in the first week. It’s been really tough this weekend. I’ve had to process it and try and pick myself back up and then think, no actually, I’m still here.

LEELVIS is in the building. Looks like those Blue Suede Shoes were made for jiving @OfficialLeeRyan 😀👌 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Q0EkcMX0Wu — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 29, 2018

“The judges’ comments were great, I thought they were right, sometimes my feet turn in a bit and I’m getting stronger and fitter, and I just want to keep going.

“I do really love this show, I’m having so much fun.”

He joked that he “bribed” the judges with money to keep him in the competition.

Ryan said that coming in the middle of the leaderboard meant he was not safe, and that he has received comments from fans who were shocked he was in the bottom two.

Bychkova said that Ryan is a “fighter” and has motivated himself ahead of this weekend’s show.

The couple will dance a cha cha cha to The Power Of Love by Huey Lewis and the News from the film Back To The Future, as part of Strictly’s movie week.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.





© Press Association 2018