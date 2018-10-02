The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took part in a ballet class at the Royal Opera House.

EastEnders hardman Jake Wood learns to pirouette for World Ballet Day.

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 46, took part in a ballet class at the Royal Opera House.

Rugby stars Thom and Max Evans also joined in, and were taught by Royal Ballet dancer Bennet Gartside.

The lesson gets under way (Andrej Uspenski/PA)

Choreographer Arlene Phillips was on hand to give tips and advice.

The Australian Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet are also taking part in events around the world on this year’s World Ballet Day.

Wood, who plays Max Branning in EastEnders, reached the semi-final of Strictly in 2014, while Thom Evans also took part in the BBC One show. His brother Max Evans competed in Dancing On Ice.

© Press Association 2018