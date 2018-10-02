Taylor Swift to perform at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift to perform at American Music Awards2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News
The 28-year-old will sing I Did Something Bad from her Reputation album.
Taylor Swift will open the 2018 American Music Awards in her first awards show performance in nearly three years.
Swift will compete for artist of the year alongside Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.
Rap is dominating this year’s awards, with Drake and Cardi B earning eight nominations each.
Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five honours.
The fan-voted AMAs will be held on October 9 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
