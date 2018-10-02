Gogglebox's Steph and Dom host programme about medicinal cannabis

The couple's teenage son is epileptic and autistic and has been refused the treatment.

Former Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom Parker are to present a programme exploring whether cannabis can help their son, who suffers from severe epilepsy and autism.

The married couple, who appeared on the Channel 4 show between 2013 and 2016, will explore whether medical cannabis could be “the miracle cure” for 18-year-old Max, who is currently being refused the treatment.

The made-for-television film will follow Steph, 52, Dom, 56, and their daughter Honor, 15, as they meet families who have been prescribed cannabis oil.

Steph and Dom Parker explore the benefits and risks of medical cannabis in Channel 4’s Can Cannabis Save Our Son? (Ian West/PA)

Emerging evidence suggests medicinal cannabis and cannabis oil could help conditions and illnesses including epilepsy and inflammatory bowel disease. However, the negative effects are not fully understood.

The 60-minute programme follows recent high-profile cases such as that of 13-year-old Billy Caldwell, who was granted a licence to be treated with medicinal cannabis.

Channel 4 commissioning editor for education Emily Jones said: “This is an emotional and very timely story that echoes the real-life dilemma faced by many families in the UK, and we’re grateful to Steph and Dom for being brave enough to share their hugely personal experience.”

Executive producer of Frieda.TV Jon Lloyd said: “It’s a privilege to be given such total access to tell this unique family’s heartbreaking yet inspirational story.

“We’re seeing the real Steph and Dom – no holds barred – as they shine an overdue light on this critical issue.”

Steph & Dom: Can Cannabis Save Our Son? is produced by Frieda.TV.

© Press Association 2018