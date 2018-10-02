Are Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham engaged?

The reality TV star received a flurry of congratulatory messages after hinting Jack had popped the question.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer pranked fans on social media into thinking she has got engaged to boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Dani carried out the prank after a listener dared her to (Global).

The 22-year-old actress and reality TV star, who won ITV2’s latest series of Love Island with Fincham, was dared to upload a picture showing a fake engagement ring to her social media accounts by a listener on Capital FM’s Breakfast Show.

Dyer, appearing as a co-host on the radio show this morning alongside hosts Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay, posted the picture with the caption: “I said Yes! My soulmate”.

Talking about the prank, she told Kemp and Jay: “People really are like ‘Oh my god Dani, congratulations!’ My mates are messaging me.”

She also revealed Fincham was asleep and likely to not yet have seen the post.

The daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer later posted a tweet apologising to her fans saying: “Joking. It was a prank everyone! Blame Capital!!”

© Press Association 2018