Brian McFadden joins Dancing On Ice line-up

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood and James Jordan are also taking part.

Brian McFadden

Brian McFadden has joined the return of Dancing On Ice, quipping that he could be “a one-man Torvill and Dean”.

The ex-Westlife star, 38, is the latest signing for the show, which previously-announced Gemma Collins, Richard Blackwood and James Jordan would be taking part.

McFadden told ITV show Lorraine: “I’m very excited.  I’ve already been practising out in the back garden on my roller blades and my mammy says I’m a one-man Torvill and Dean.”

Dancing On Ice returns in January, with further contestants yet to be revealed.

James and Ola Jordan Celebrity Coach Trip
Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan, pictured with wife Ola, will compete in Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA).

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Jordan, 40,  left the BBC1 show in 2013 and later took part in Celebrity Big Brother.

The Only Way Is Essex star Collins has said she was hoping to come out of ITV show Dancing On Ice with “a dream body” as she and soap star Blackwood appeared on This Morning earlier in the week.

Jake Quickenden won the last series of Dancing On Ice, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and with Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judging panel.

© Press Association 2018

