Kate Silverton: Strictly Come Dancing has spiced up my marriage

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The newsreader did not go into detail, saying: 'It's early morning.'

Kate Silverton with dance partner Aijaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kate Silverton has said the show has spiced up her marriage.

The BBC newsreader, who is partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec on Strictly, married Mike Heron in 2010.

She told Good Morning Britain: “My husband is very cool with it and, more to the point, loving the impact that it’s having on his wife.”

When GMB host Piers Morgan asked for more detail, Silverton, 48, replied: “No, It’s early morning.”

She credited dance partner Skorjanec for “bringing out something else in me that I hadn’t quite realised was there” in her tango.

Silverton previously turned down Strictly, saying: “The timing wasn’t right.”

Speaking about parenthood, she said she encourages her daughter Clemency to succeed by routinely asking her what she has “failed at”.

“I want to show her it’s OK to fail because you build on that,” Silverton said.

Clemency said of Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood: “That nasty man on the end was mean to you” but her mother told her: “I’ve never danced before. That’s constructive.”

© Press Association 2018

