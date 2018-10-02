James Jordan joins Dancing On Ice line-up

The dancer will be hoping to wow on the ice.

James Jordan is to swap his dancing shoes for ice skates as he was revealed as the third celebrity contestant for Dancing On Ice.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan, pictured with wife Ola, will compete in Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA).

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, will join the already announced line-up of Gemma Collins and Richard Blackwood for the ITV series when it returns next year.

A post on the Dancing On Ice Instagram account said: “He’s a seasoned dancer, but how will @jamesjordan1978 fare on the ice? #DancingOnIce”.

Jordan left Strictly in 2013 and finished third in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

The Only Way Is Essex star Collins said she was hoping to come out of it with “a dream body” as she and soap star Blackwood appeared on This Morning earlier in the week.

The 10th series, which aired at the beginning of 2018, was won by singer Jake Quickenden.

Dancing On Ice will air in January 2019, with further contestants yet to be revealed.

