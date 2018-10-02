Ray seen threatening newcomer Jeff in EastEnders images

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Ray is worried his secret will come out.

Ray and Jeff in EastEnders

EastEnders’ Ray Kelly is seen giving Jeff a warning in new pictures from the BBC soap.

Jeff arrived in Albert Square last week and addressed Ray as Simon – apparently a nod to Ray’s double life.

Ray (Sean Mahon) panics when he learns that Jeff (Andrews Williams) is moving to the Square as he fears his big secret will be exposed.

Ray and Jeff have a scuffle in EastEnders
Ray and Jeff have a scuffle (BBC/Jack Barnes)

He warns Jeff to leave and never return.

But what exactly is Ray hiding and will the truth come out?

The dramatic scenes unfold in EastEnders on October 2.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers
Smyths Toys launch HUGE offer for Irish customers

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick
Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was 'really difficult'

Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was 'really difficult'
Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage

Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products