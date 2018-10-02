Jeremy Vine says goodbye to wife 'like Japanese fighter pilot' before commute

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter fears for his safety on London's roads.

Jeremy Vine fathers death

Radio presenter Jeremy Vine has said he says goodbye to his wife like a “Japanese fighter pilot”, not knowing if he is coming home after tackling London’s roads on his bike.

Vine has made his encounters on the streets of the capital public after confrontations with drivers.

Driver Shanique Syrena Pearson was convicted in 2017 after threatening the BBC and Channel 5 presenter following an argument on a London street.

Vine has said each day he says goodbye to his wife, newsreader Rachel Schofield, like a pilot going to war, because of the dangers of the capital’s roads.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the 53-year-old said: “I always say goodbye to my wife in the morning in the manner of a Japanese fighter pilot in 1943. She’s never sure if I’m going to come back.

“But using a bike in the West End isn’t quite like war reporting yet, people don’t carry rifles. Not telescopic rifles, anyway.”

Vine has reflected on the 2017 court case, and said: “I do regret it in a way.”

He continues to cycle to work, whether on his Radio Two show, or Channel 5 current affairs programme.

The full interview with Vine can be read in Radio Times magazine, out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland
[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products
Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne CONFIRM they are back together after split

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne CONFIRM they are back together after split
Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was 'really difficult'

Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was 'really difficult'
Emmerdale fans sobbing as Chas and Paddy lose their baby in HEARTBREAKING scenes

Emmerdale fans sobbing as Chas and Paddy lose their baby in HEARTBREAKING scenes
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick