Sparks fly as Corrie's Tracy and Steve tie the knot again

2nd Oct 18 | Entertainment News

A Coronation Street dream wedding could be destined for disaster as Tracy Barlow and Steve McDonald prepare to tie the knot for a second time.

Tracy (Kate Ford) goes on the warpath instead of up the aisle as she accuses Steve of having a fling with friend Abi (Sally Carman) on their wedding day, in episodes to be aired from October 8.

Steve (Simon Gregson) attempts to convince her of his innocence, while hiding the fact he has slept with ex Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), and is left trying to talk her into going ahead with what would be his seventh wedding.

Tracy is already disappointed when her father Ken and best friend Beth choose to go to her brother Daniel Osbourne’s wedding instead, and her other brother Peter chooses not to come because, unbeknown to her, he has found out Steve slept with Leanne.

Actress Ford, 41, said: “Tracy’s really hurt, she thinks her own brother would rather go to Portsmouth for a few days than go to her wedding. But she decides she’s going to enjoy this day without them and focus on her and Steve.”

She said the day starts well but things start to unravel when the groom goes missing on the morning of the wedding and she jumps to conclusions about a misunderstanding they had over a “free pass”.

She said: “Tracy arrives at the venue determined to have it out with Steve. He’s got a lot of talking to do to calm Tracy down.”

But Ford said scenes filmed with her character and Steve had been fun.

She said: “I’m really enjoying Steve and Tracy being back together and playing the humour in their relationship, we have such a laugh together, that’s where I’m happiest playing the comedy stuff with Simon.

“I’ve also had some great scenes with Bev (Beverley Callard who plays Liz McDonald) recently and it’s always nice being back in the Barlow house.”

