James Arthur: Don't forget what got you to the dance

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The X Factor winner said his new album is 'maybe more honest'.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2018 with Vodafone - Wembley Stadium

James Arthur has said it is important not to “forget what got you to the dance” as it is easy to get lost in the noise and hype of fame.

The singer broke onto the music scene in 2012 when he won The X Factor.

He said he is now getting ready to release a new album which he believes is closer to the music he started out making.

Speaking at the BMI London Awards, Arthur said: “I feel like it still pop music but it’s a little bit more of what I started out doing, it’s maybe more honest.

“I’m compromising less and less for the radio and the shiny pop industry and I need to do that as much as possible otherwise I might just completely do it for myself and do projects that are real passion projects.”

Arthur, who was due to be recognised by the BMI, said it is important to “keep it as real as you can”.

“It’s very easy to lose yourself in all the hype and the noise and all the voices,” he said.

“It’s cool to collaborate but don’t forget about what got you to the dance.

“That’s my thing at the moment.

“What got me here was my integrity and my honesty and the way that I write music. I’ve lost a little bit of that along the way and I’m just getting it back now.”

© Press Association 2018

