Liam Payne: There is DEFINITELY a chance 1D will reunite

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The singer said he would like to get back together with the boy band.

Liam Payne

Liam Payne has said he would like One Direction to get back together.

The boy band – created on The X Factor in 2010 – has been on hiatus since 2015 and the members have been pursuing their solo careers.

Asked if there was any chance of them getting back together, Payne said: “There is, definitely.”

Speaking at the BMI London Awards, the star continued: “I saw Louis (Tomlinson) recently for something that I cannot say.

“I’ve been in touch with Niall (Horan) and Harry (Styles) a little bit.

“I think it would be nice if we could get back together, but we’ll see. In time. All in good time.”

Payne was expected to be honoured at the awards ceremony in London, along with pop band Right Said Fred, rapper Tinie Tempah and singer Natasha Bedingfield.

Film score composer Harry Gregson-Williams, whose music has featured in Shrek and The Chronicles Of Narnia, is to be named the BMI Icon for 2018.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Three bodies found near sunken vessel in Co Kerry

Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama
Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products
Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was 'really difficult'

Holly Willoughby says decision to step away from Truly was 'really difficult'
Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage

Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage
Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage

Three bodies found near sunken vessel in Co Kerry