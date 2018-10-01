Emmerdale fans sobbing as Chas and Paddy lose their baby in HEARTBREAKING scenes

The couple's daughter was born with a rare defect.

Emmerdale fans said they were heartbroken as Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk lost their baby girl.

Baby Grace was born with a rare defect affecting her kidneys, which meant she would not survive long after birth.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) learned about the condition – bilateral renal agenesis – while Chas was expecting but decided to continue with the pregnancy.

Emotional scenes in Monday night’s episode of the ITV soap saw the devastated pair spend their final moments with their daughter imagining their lives together if she had lived.

As they cuddled the infant they pictured what she would have been like as a little girl, taking her first steps and riding a bicycle.

Viewers posted messages on social media saying they were in tears at the moving scenes.

“Incredible episode, I’m also a sobbing mess and my heart is broken,” said one person on Twitter.

“Jesus it’s harrowing, I can’t stop sobbing. Written so beautifully, acted so superbly. Well done @lucyparge @dominicbrunt and all the writers and crew,” said another.

One posted: “#Emmerdale What an emotional, moving and honest performance of such a delicate subject! @lucyparge @dominicbrunt we’re phenomenal! You did such an amazing job! I could not stop crying!”

Many people praised the soap for raising awareness of the condition.

“Omg just caught up on #Emmerdale what a fantastic, amazing, emotional episode. A beautiful way to raise awareness of this awful condition xx,” said one impressed fan.

Another said: “What an emotional @emmerdale tonight!!absolute Applaud the writers who do these amazing storylines, and making awareness of this heartbreaking situation, which I could never imagine.”

