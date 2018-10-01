Kim Kardashian West announces Kanye's album won't be out until November

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Yandhi was originally due out in September.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West has promised fans her husband Kanye’s new album is “worth the wait”, as she announced its release date has been pushed back.

Yandhi was thought to be dropping at the weekend but it did not materialise and many fans expressed their disappointment on social media.

Kardashian West has now stepped in to say it will be out on November 23.

“Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait,” she tweeted.

The reality star – who has three children with West – added a string of emojis including fire, lips, hearts, a money bag and a crown.

News Yandhi was being delayed has not gone down well with music fans.

“This man really pushed back Yandhi a whole 2 months from its original release date im mad wtf,” said one person on Twitter.

Another posted: “I LOVE Kanye, I’ve looked up to Kanye, I wanted to be LIKE Kanye, I LOVE his family. But I will not be listening to #YANDHI. Enough is enough.”

“It’s not cool to mess with someone’s feelings like that but whatever you know,” tweeted another person.

© Press Association 2018

