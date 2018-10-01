Mark Lamarr's charges of assault and unlawful imprisonment dropped

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The CPS said there was 'insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction'.

Mark Lamarr haircut

Mark Lamarr, the former Never Mind The Buzzcocks host, has had charges of common assault and false imprisonment of a woman dropped on the eve of his court appearance.

The comedian, 51, was due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, but the CPS said on Monday night that the case had been discontinued.

“We have a duty to keep cases under continuing review and, following a further review of this case, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction,” a spokeswoman said.

The complainant has the right to appeal the decision over the allegations relating to August 31 under the victim’s right to review scheme.

Lamarr, born in Swindon as Mark Jones, was a fixture on TV screens in the 1990s and also starred in The Word, The Big Breakfast and Shooting Stars.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland

Gwyneth Paltrow shares picture of her and Brad Falchuk's wedding rings
Gwyneth Paltrow shares picture of her and Brad Falchuk's wedding rings

Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage
Dermot O'Leary rushes to help X Factor contestant after he FALLS off the stage

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze

Stock up on the bread - we're in for ANOTHER big freeze
Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama

Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama
Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products

Argos Ireland announce INCREDIBLE offer on thousands of products
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER
[PIC] The latest product to land in Lidl stores is absolutely GENIUS - and it's LESS than a TENNER

[PICS] Aldi reveal product that was a HUGE hit in Scotland is coming to Ireland