Cardi B handed summons over nightclub fracas

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Police say the rapper got into an argument with a 23-year-old bartender.

Cardi B has been given a summons for misdemeanour reckless endangerment and assault in connection with a melee at a New York strip club.

The platinum-selling rapper was charged after agreeing to meet investigators at a Queens police station. Afterwards she left with a smile on her face, but declined to comment.

“We are aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm from that night,” her lawyer Jeff Kern told reporters. “We expect the matter to be resolved expeditiously.”

Cardi B leaves a police precinct in the Queens borough of New York
Cardi B leaves a police precinct in the Queens borough of New York (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Police say Cardi B and her entourage were at the club at around 3am on Saturday when she got into an argument with a 23-year-old woman who was bartending.

They say a fight broke out during which chairs, bottles and hookah waters pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the bartender and another employee.

Police said the rapper and about nine other people in her party fled, but she later agreed to turn herself in after being identified by the bartender.

Investigators are exploring whether the fracas involved a romantic dispute.

The incident occurred about three weeks after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.

Nicky Minaj
Nicky Minaj (PA)

Video circulating on social media showed Cardi B lunging towards someone and being held back at Harper’s Bazaar Icons. Another video showed the rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot.

She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.



Six-chair challenge leaves Ayda Field in TEARS as Golden X sparks some SERIOUS drama