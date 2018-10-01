Singer Ciara worked out three times a day after baby

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

The US star said taking care of herself makes her feel good.

Ciara

Singer Ciara has said she worked out up to three times a day to get back into shape after having her baby.

The US star, 32, welcomed a daughter with her husband Russell Wilson in April 2017, and she also has a four-year-old son from a previous relationship.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: “It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night.

“It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else.

“Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

The singer also told how she was hoping to become a billionaire.

She said: “I never thought, ‘I can’t be because of the colour of my skin, I can’t be because of my gender’.

“No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire.

“The more resources, the more you can do.”

“But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mum,” she added.

“It’s cool to want to do all these creative things, but it’s no good to gain the world if you lose your soul.”

