[PICS] Holly Willoughby looks STUNNING at Bafta's This Morning tribute

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Her dress is gorgeous!

This Morning Bafta Tribute

Holly Willoughby was pretty in polka dots as she stepped out for a Bafta tribute event for This Morning.

The presenter, 37, looked stunning in a black and white dress with ruffled sleeves and stylish peep-toe black heels as she walked the red carpet in London.

Holly Willoughby at the This Morning Bafta tribute
Her blonde waves were clipped back over one ear in a nod to the glamour of old Hollywood (Yui Mok)

Her blonde waves were clipped back over one ear in a nod to the glamour of old Hollywood.

The star completed her look with simple jewellery and bold red lipstick.

Holly Willoughby at the This Morning Bafta tribute
This Morning is being honoured with a special award at the Bafta tribute evening (Yui Mok/PA)

This Morning is being honoured with a special award at the Bafta tribute evening.

Willoughby’s fellow presenters Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford were at the event, alongside Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, the first people to host the programme when it launched in October 1988.



