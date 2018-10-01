Susannah Constantine admits 'I'm not good at dancing' after Strictly exit

The journalist and presenter has become the first to leave the show.

Susannah Constantine has frankly admitted she is “not good at dancing” following her brief spell on Strictly Come Dancing.

The fashion expert became the first contestant to exit this year’s show and is “gutted” for her dance partner and “husband” Anton Du Beke.

Constantine, 56, came bottom of the leader board two weeks in a row and has said that the result is fair, and she knows her limitations on the dancefloor.

She and partner Du Beke failed to impress the judges, achieving a score of just 12 each week for attempts at a Samba and a Foxtrot.

After a dance-off with Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova, Constantine was sent home.

She said: “You’ve got to know your limitations in life, you’ve got to know what you’re good at and I’m not good at dancing.

“So, I will probably focus on the things that I am good at.”

Constantine and Du Beke performed their Foxtrot to They Can’t Take That Away From Me by Frank Sinatra, but it was not enough to impress the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood said that choosing to send Constantine home was a “no brainer”, after Ryan and Bychkova danced the Jive. All the judges were in agreement.

Nadiya Bychkova and Lee Ryan survived the dance-off (Guy Levy/BBC)

Constantine is disappointed for her dance partner and, she says, second spouse.

She said: “I’ve got two husbands now. I’ve got Sten the man who I love and married, and I’ve now got Anton who is husband number two, so I am a double winner.

“I’m obviously gutted to be going but I’m more gutted for Anton than myself.

“But at the same time I was bottom of the leader board twice, I got two ones from Craig so fair dos that I’m going first.”

Following the results, Du Beke said: “It’s just all too brief, I have had the most fabulous time with Susannah, she is going to be a great loss to the show. Sadly someone’s got to go.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 6 at 6.30pm

