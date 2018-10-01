Anne Hathaway thanks Dame Julie Andrews for life lessons as star turns 83

1st Oct 18 | Entertainment News

Dame Julie celebrated her 83rd birthday on October 1.

Dame Julie Andrews

Anne Hathaway has thanked Dame Julie Andrews for everything she taught her as she wished the screen legend a happy 83rd birthday.

The actresses shared the screen in The Princess Diaries films in 2001 and 2004, which gave Hathaway her big break.

Paying tribute as Dame Julie celebrated her big day on October 1, Hathaway posted a picture from the first movie on Instagram, saying she had been “lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning”.

Hathaway, 35, wrote: “The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect;

“Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility

“Always,

“To everyone, (No exceptions);

“The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden;

“How far choosing gratitude can get you… If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning.”

“Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal,” she added. “All my love, Annie.”

© Press Association 2018

